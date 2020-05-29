UrduPoint.com
Iran Reports Most New Cases In Nearly Two Months

Fri 29th May 2020 | 05:22 PM

Iran on Friday announced its highest number of new coronavirus infections in nearly two months and warned the Middle East's deadliest outbreak was worsening in some regions

The government has largely lifted the closures it imposed after Iran's first cases were confirmed in February but has been watching out for any resurgence in the number of infections.

Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said 2,819 new cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall total to 146,668.

That figure is the highest Iran has announced for a single day since April 2.

New infections have been on a rising trajectory ever since hitting a near two-month low on May 2.

