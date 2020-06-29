UrduPoint.com
Iran Reports Record 162 COVID-19 Single-day Death Toll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 07:31 PM

Iran reports record 162 COVID-19 single-day death toll

Iran reported on Monday 162 more deaths from the novel coronavirus, the highest single-day toll since the outbreak began in the country in February

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Iran reported on Monday 162 more deaths from the novel coronavirus, the highest single-day toll since the outbreak began in the country in February.

"This increase in numbers is in fact a reflection of our overall performance, both in terms of reopening and in compliance with health protocols," health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said at a news conference.

Your Thoughts and Comments

