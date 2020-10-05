Iran reports record daily COVID-19 infections

As many as 235 new corona-virus-related fatalities have raised the death toll in Iran to 27,192, the Health Ministry said on Monday

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :As many as 235 new corona-virus-related fatalities have raised the death toll in Iran to 27,192, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

A total of 3,902 more people tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, pushing the overall count up to 475,674, according to ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari.

She said more than 392,293 patients have recovered so far, while 4,167 are hospitalized in critical condition.Over 4.15 million tests have been conducted in Iran to date.Lari said 30 of Iran's 31 provinces are currently in the red zone with high risk of corona-virus transmission.

Iran is struggling to contain the pandemic since February, when the first cases were confirmed in the city of Qom.

Restrictions have been reimposed in Tehran, Qom, Qazvin and Alborz provinces afterthe country has seen a significant surge in new infections and fatalities iin recent weeks.

Health Minister Saeed Namaki earlier warned that the country was in the grip of a third wave after managing to overcome the first two waves.