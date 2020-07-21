UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Reports Record Daily Toll Of 229 Coronavirus Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 04:39 PM

Iran reports record daily toll of 229 coronavirus deaths

Iran on Tuesday recorded a new single-day record death toll of 229 from the novel coronavirus, after weeks of rising numbers in the Middle East's worst-hit country

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Iran on Tuesday recorded a new single-day record death toll of 229 from the novel coronavirus, after weeks of rising numbers in the middle East's worst-hit country.

"Sadly, we lost 229 of our compatriots to the COVID-19 infection in the past 24 hours," health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said.

"This raises the overall toll to 14,634," she said in televised remarks.

Related Topics

Iran Middle East From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etihad Cargo enhances export control compliance wi ..

11 minutes ago

Journalist Matiullah Jan goes missing from Islamab ..

49 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 40,000 addition ..

1 hour ago

Tanzania sets October 28 for general election

1 minute ago

Rs158.20 billion disbursed among lockdown affected ..

1 minute ago

Monsoon tree plantation launched in Orakzai

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.