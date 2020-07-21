Iran reports record daily toll of 229 coronavirus deaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Iran on Tuesday recorded a new single-day record death toll of 229 from the novel coronavirus, after weeks of rising numbers in the middle East's worst-hit country.

"Sadly, we lost 229 of our compatriots to the COVID-19 infection in the past 24 hours," health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said.

"This raises the overall toll to 14,634," she said in televised remarks.