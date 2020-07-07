Iran reports record one-day coronavirus death toll of 200

Iran announced on Tuesday 200 more deaths from the coronavirus, the most in a single day since the Middle East's deadliest outbreak began in February

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Iran announced on Tuesday 200 more deaths from the coronavirus, the most in a single day since the middle East's deadliest outbreak began in February.

The Islamic republic's overall death toll from the COVID-19 illness now stands at 11,931, health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on state television.