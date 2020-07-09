UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Reports Record One-day Coronavirus Death Toll Of 221

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 06:03 PM

Iran reports record one-day coronavirus death toll of 221

Iran reported a new single-day record death toll of 221 from the novel coronavirus on Thursday, amid a rise in cases in recent weeks

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Iran reported a new single-day record death toll of 221 from the novel coronavirus on Thursday, amid a rise in cases in recent weeks.

"Unfortunately in the past 24 hours we have lost 221 of our compatriots to the COVID-19 disease," said health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari in a televised press conference. "The death toll has now reached 12,305."

Related Topics

Iran From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

World Muslim Communities Council to organise virtu ..

21 minutes ago

Sania Nishtar says over Rs152b distributed among m ..

25 minutes ago

Shahid Afridi’s charity foundation’s logo feat ..

34 minutes ago

TRA participates in SAMENA Telecommunications Coun ..

51 minutes ago

Man beaten by fourth wife for contracting fifth ma ..

54 minutes ago

Oman announces 1,518 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.