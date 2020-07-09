Iran reports record one-day coronavirus death toll of 221

Iran reported a new single-day record death toll of 221 from the novel coronavirus on Thursday, amid a rise in cases in recent weeks

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Iran reported a new single-day record death toll of 221 from the novel coronavirus on Thursday, amid a rise in cases in recent weeks.

"Unfortunately in the past 24 hours we have lost 221 of our compatriots to the COVID-19 disease," said health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari in a televised press conference. "The death toll has now reached 12,305."