Iran reports record one-day virus toll of 235 dead

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Iran reported 235 new deaths from the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, a record toll for a single day in the middle East's hardest-hit country.

"We have lost 235 of our compatriots due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours," taking the overall toll to 16,147, said health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari.