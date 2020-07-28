UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Reports Record One-day Virus Toll Of 235 Dead

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 04:30 PM

Iran reports record one-day virus toll of 235 dead

Iran reported 235 new deaths from the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, a record toll for a single day in the Middle East's hardest-hit country

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Iran reported 235 new deaths from the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, a record toll for a single day in the middle East's hardest-hit country.

"We have lost 235 of our compatriots due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours," taking the overall toll to 16,147, said health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari.

Related Topics

Iran Middle East From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PTA Issues Detail Order on PUBG

15 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific celebrates Eid Al Adha with AED79 sea ..

40 minutes ago

Etihad Credit Insurance extends support to RAK Cer ..

44 minutes ago

Al Zeyoudi discusses diversification of trade, inv ..

50 minutes ago

Distillery raised, cache of liquor recovered

12 seconds ago

New method enables solar cells with high efficienc ..

13 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.