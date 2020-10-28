Iran reports single-day record 415 virus deaths

Iran on Wednesday reported 415 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, the second daily record toll in a row in the Middle East's worst-hit country

Health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said the new fatalities, 69 above Tuesday's record toll, brought Iran's total virus deaths to 33,714.