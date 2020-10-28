UrduPoint.com
Iran Reports Single-day Record 415 Virus Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 07:11 PM

Iran on Wednesday reported 415 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, the second daily record toll in a row in the Middle East's worst-hit country

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Iran on Wednesday reported 415 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, the second daily record toll in a row in the middle East's worst-hit country.

Health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said the new fatalities, 69 above Tuesday's record toll, brought Iran's total virus deaths to 33,714.

More Stories From World

