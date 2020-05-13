UrduPoint.com
Iran Reports Spike Of Almost 2,000 New COVID-19 Cases Per One Day As Total Nears 113,000

Iran Reports Spike of Almost 2,000 New COVID-19 Cases Per One Day as Total Nears 113,000

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The daily increase in the number of coronavirus infection cases in Iran has for the first time in weeks climbed back to near the watershed level of 2,000, the spokesman for the Iranian Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, 1,958 cases of the coronavirus infection were verified in all of Iran, which indicates a relative increase in the number of new cases. The total case count has grown to 112,725," Kianush Jahanpur said in a situation report, as broadcast by the IRINN YB channel.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Iran has increased by 50 to a cumulative total of 6,783 fatalities, the spokesman said.

A total of 89,428 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Iran since February 19, when the first cases were detected in the country, he said.

The number of new cases has been consistently below 2,000 per day in Iran, with the exception of May 2 when only 802 new cases were detected. The current reported figure is almost a 30 percent spike from the level of Tuesday, when 1,481 cases were confirmed in 24 hours.

The daily increase in the number of fatalities has recently also been consistent in Iran, with an average of 50 deaths per one day.

More Stories From World

