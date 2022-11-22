Iran Requests Expert Meeting With Ukraine to Remove Confusion About Drones - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) Iran's permanent mission to the UN has requested a joint expert meeting with Ukraine to remove misunderstanding caused by media reports about Tehran's alleged plans to produce Iranian drones in Russia for their use in the Ukrainian conflict, the Islamic Republic news Agency (IRNA) reported on Tuesday, citing the mission.

Last week, The Washington Post reported, citing intelligence data from the United States and its allies, that Moscow and Tehran had agreed to start manufacturing Iranian combat drones in Russia, with the production expected to be launched within several months.

Western countries have repeatedly accused Iran of supplying combat drones to Russia for the latter's special military operation in Ukraine. No concrete evidence has been presented yet, with both Moscow and Tehran denying the allegations as false.

Nevertheless, on October 21, France, the United Kingdom and Germany asked the UN to investigate the implementation of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 endorsing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran's nuclear program. The resolution, among other things, prohibits Tehran from selling certain types of items able to "contribute to the development of nuclear weapon delivery systems" without prior approval from the UN. France, the UK and Germany believe that Iranian drones fall under this rule, but Tehran insists it is not the case.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that Moscow and Tehran gave "exhaustive explanations" to the UN Security Council on the alleged use of Iranian drones in Ukraine. Russia and Iran also maintain that the possible UN investigation into the case is "illegal" as the UN has no mandate to conduct it.