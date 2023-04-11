The Iranian government has replaced a cabinet minister and chiefs of two state agencies, Iranian media reported on Tuesday, citing government spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The Iranian government has replaced a cabinet minister and chiefs of two state agencies, Iranian media reported on Tuesday, citing government spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi.

The replacements have been conducted "based on the present conditions, priorities and current needs of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Bahadori Jahromi said, as quoted by the IRIB news agency.

Davoud Manzour, head of the Iranian National Tax Administration, has replaced Masoud Mir Kazemi as an executive of Plan and Budget Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Former Iran Veterinary Organization head Seyed Mohammd Aghamiri will helm the Ministry of Agriculture, and Mohammad Sadegh Khayatian will be the new executive of Iran's Innovation and Prosperity Fund.

Reasons of the personnel changes have not been specified.