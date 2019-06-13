Iran Responsible for Tanker Attacks in Gulf of Oman - Pompeo

The United States believes that Iran is behind Thursday's attacks on two tanker vessels in the Gulf of Oman, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a press briefing on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) The United States believes that Iran is behind Thursday's attacks on two tanker vessels in the Gulf of Oman , US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a press briefing on Thursday.

"It is the assessment of the United States government that the Islamic Republic of Iran is responsible for the attacks that occurred in the Gulf of Oman today," Pompeo said.

Pompeo explained the assessment is based on intelligence, weapons used, level of expertise needed to execute the operation, recent similar Iranian attacks and the fact that no proxy group operating in the area has the resources or proficiency to act with such a high degree of sophistication.