UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Responsible For Tanker Attacks In Gulf Of Oman - Pompeo

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 11:50 PM

Iran Responsible for Tanker Attacks in Gulf of Oman - Pompeo

The United States believes that Iran is behind Thursday's attacks on two tanker vessels in the Gulf of Oman, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a press briefing on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) The United States believes that Iran is behind Thursday's attacks on two tanker vessels in the Gulf of Oman, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a press briefing on Thursday.

"It is the assessment of the United States government that the Islamic Republic of Iran is responsible for the attacks that occurred in the Gulf of Oman today," Pompeo said.

Pompeo explained the assessment is based on intelligence, weapons used, level of expertise needed to execute the operation, recent similar Iranian attacks and the fact that no proxy group operating in the area has the resources or proficiency to act with such a high degree of sophistication.

Related Topics

Iran Oman United States Government Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Romanian FM

6 minutes ago

Ukrainian Security Council Secretary, UK Defense O ..

1 minute ago

US-China Trade Dispute More Costly For Beijing - W ..

7 minutes ago

Ousted Sudanese President Bashir Charged With Corr ..

7 minutes ago

Neither US Nor Iran Ready 'to Even Think' About Ma ..

7 minutes ago

UAE Rulers condole Custodian of Two Holy Mosques o ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.