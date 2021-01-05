UrduPoint.com
Iran Restarting 1,000 Advanced Centrifuges To Enrich Uranium Up To 20% - Atomic Chief

Umer Jamshaid 6 seconds ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

Iran Restarting 1,000 Advanced Centrifuges to Enrich Uranium Up to 20% - Atomic Chief

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran is assembling a thousand of advanced centrifuges to enrich uranium up to 20 percent of purity, its director said on Tuesday.

"We are installing 1,000 IR-2M centrifuges. We have already installed and launched two centrifuge cascades ” some 320 IR-2M centrifuges in total," Ali Akbar Salehi told the Iranian IRINN news channel.

He said the plan was to start operating IR-2M centrifuges within two or three months and assemble at least 174 IR-6 centrifuges.

Iran will produce up to 20 Pounds of enriched uranium per month to use it in the nuclear research reactor.

Iran announced on Monday that it would step up uranium enrichment at the underground Fordo facility to 20 percent, which is beyond the limit set under the 2015 nuclear deal.

