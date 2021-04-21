UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Restores Power Supply At Damaged Natanz Nuclear Facility - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 01:30 AM

Iran Restores Power Supply at Damaged Natanz Nuclear Facility - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Iran has restored power supply at the previously damaged Natanz nuclear facility, state news agency IRNA reported Tuesday.

The agency reported that the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi told the parliamentary foreign policy commission that power cables damaged in what Iran called an act of sabotage have now been replaced, with power now back on and several centrifuges already spinning.

Salehi also said that enrichment did not fully stop even after the incident and the facility continued to enrich uranium up to 60 percent level purity despite protests from the international community.

Earlier this month Iran reported an incident at Natanz that damaged the plant's electricity grid in what Salehi described as "nuclear terrorism.

" Kazem Gharib Abadi, the Iranian permanent representative to the UN in Vienna, blamed the attack on Israel. Iranian authorities later identified the perpetrator as 43-year-old spy Reza Kadimi. The suspect allegedly worked at the plant. He reportedly fled Iran after the country's intelligence agency tracked him down.

Last Tuesday, Iran notified the IAEA of its intention to begin to enrich uranium up to 60 percent purity. The decision to boost uranium enrichment and to install modernized centrifuges at the Natanz nuclear facility was made in light of the recent incident.

Related Topics

Attack United Nations Electricity Israel Iran Nuclear Vienna From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Israeli Envoy to GCC S ..

1 hour ago

UAE an incubator for innovation and creativity, sa ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Marine Environmental Group, Procter &amp; ..

3 hours ago

UAE to host 15th FINA World Swimming Championships ..

4 hours ago

RAK Crown Prince meets with Israeli FM&#039;s envo ..

4 hours ago

43 convicted, billions recovered on references fil ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.