UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Resumes Uranium Enrichment At Fordow Plant: Official

Faizan Hashmi 40 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 11:20 AM

Iran resumes uranium enrichment at Fordow plant: official

Iran resumed uranium enrichment on Thursday at its underground Fordow plant south of Tehran, the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization said

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Iran resumed uranium enrichment on Thursday at its underground Fordow plant south of Tehran, the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization said.

Iran began feeding uranium hexafluoride gas into the mothballed enrichment centrifuges in "the first minutes of Thursday", the statement said, in a new step away from its obligations under a landmark 2015 nuclear deal.

Related Topics

Iran Nuclear Tehran Gas 2015 From

Recent Stories

32MP In-Display Selfie? Is Infinix surprising us a ..

8 minutes ago

Health care reforms in country to bring fruitful r ..

20 minutes ago

Malaysia detains Cambodian opposition figure

30 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close up with Toyota brisk earnings

40 minutes ago

Trump's Attendance of 75th WWII Victory Anniversar ..

40 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 7 November 2019

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.