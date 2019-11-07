Iran resumes uranium enrichment at Fordow plant: official

Iran resumed uranium enrichment on Thursday at its underground Fordow plant south of Tehran, the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization said

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Iran resumed uranium enrichment on Thursday at its underground Fordow plant south of Tehran, the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization said.

Iran began feeding uranium hexafluoride gas into the mothballed enrichment centrifuges in "the first minutes of Thursday", the statement said, in a new step away from its obligations under a landmark 2015 nuclear deal.