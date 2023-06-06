Iran Reveals New Hypersonic Ballistic Missile Fattah - Reports

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2023 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), an elite branch of the Iranian armed forces, on Tuesday showcased a new hypersonic ballistic missile called Fattah, the IRGC-managed news agency Fars reported.

The presentation ceremony was attended by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, IRGC Chief Commander Hossein Salami and a number of senior army officials, the report said.

The new missile reportedly has a range of 1,400 kilometers (870 miles) and is capable of breaching and destroying all air defense systems.

Moreover, the missile is characterized by an increased precision, excellent maneuverability in the atmosphere and beyond it, and a capacity to develop a speed of up to 13-15 Mach (9,900 - 11,500 mph).

Fattah is the type of cutting edge missile that is already being produced and used by Russia, China and the United States, Fars added.

In November 2022, IRGS Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh said that Iran had developed the first national hypersonic ballistic missile. In late May, he announced that the missile would be demonstrated soon.

