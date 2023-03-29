Iran, Russia Agree JCPOA Has No Alternatives - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Tehran and Moscow agree that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) has no alternatives and needs to be implemented as soon as possible, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We talked about the situation around the JCPOA on the Iranian nuclear program.

We have a common understanding that there is no alternative to this international agreement, which was written down in the unanimously adopted UN Security Council Resolution 2231. We are in favor of the early resumption of the full implementation of this resolution and oppose actions that prevent this," Lavrov said after his meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

The Russian minister added that the US needs to lift sanctions from Iran and return to its obligations under JCPOA.