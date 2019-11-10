UrduPoint.com
Iran, Russia Begin Construction Of Bushehr NPP's 2nd Unit - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 03:50 PM

Iran, Russia Begin Construction of Bushehr NPP's 2nd Unit - Reports

TEHRAN/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2019) Russia and Iran began the construction of the second power unit of the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran, Iranian news agency Mehr reported on Sunday.

Russia and Iran agreed on the joint construction of Busher's second and third reactors, known as the Bushehr-2 project, in November 2014. Two years later, the project has officially been launched. The second reactor is expected to become functional in 2024 and the third one in 2026. When completed, they will mark the first ever integration of Russian equipment into German construction designs.

The second and the third power units will operate on Russian VVER-1000 reactors, which meet the highest safety requirements. They will have a combined capacity of 2,100 megawatt.

The first unit of Bushehr NPP has already delivered several tens of billions of kilowatt-hours of electricity to Iran's energy system and allowed Iran to prevent the release of several tens of millions of tonnes of greenhouse gases.

