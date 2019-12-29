Iran, Russia, China Intend to Continue to Conduct Joint Drills - Iranian Deputy Commander

(@imziishan)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2019) Iran, Russia and China intend to continue to conduct joint military drills in the future, Deputy Chief of Iran's Armed Forces for Coordination Rear Adm. Habibollah Sayyari said on Saturday.

"The naval drills of Iran, Russia and China in the northern Indian Ocean are definitely not the last," he said.

Russia, Iran and China launched a joint naval exercise, dubbed Naval Security Belt, in the northern Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Oman on Friday. During the drill the participants are set to exercise fighting terrorism and piracy, as well as providing regional security. The drill will last four days and will include the three states sharing the experience of naval rescue operations.