Iran, Russia, China, Pakistan Say Vital to Respect Afghan Sovereignty for Its Development

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) The foreign ministers of Iran, Russia, China and Pakistan have stressed the importance of respecting the sovereignty and independence of Afghanistan for its development, according to their joint statement released on Thursday.

The Uzbek city of Samarkand is hosting the fourth meeting of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighboring countries on Thursday.

"The ministers stressed the importance of respecting the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Afghanistan ... for the political resolve and development of the country," the statement read.