UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran, Russia, China To Hold Joint Naval Drills In Indian Ocean In Coming Months - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 04:51 PM

Iran, Russia, China to Hold Joint Naval Drills in Indian Ocean in Coming Months - Official

Iran, Russia and China will hold joint naval drills in the Indian Ocean within the next two months, Iranian navy chief Hossein Khanzadi told reporters on the sidelines of a military show on Saturday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) Iran, Russia and China will hold joint naval drills in the Indian Ocean within the next two months, Iranian navy chief Hossein Khanzadi told reporters on the sidelines of a military show on Saturday.

"The purpose of the war game is to ensure collective security and help strengthen security in the northern region of the Indian Ocean," he was quoted as saying by the Iranian news agency Tasnim.

He was reported to say that the exercise would take place somewhere between December 22 and January 20, as was agreed last month by representatives of the three countries' navies.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in October that the trilateral war games would improve operational coordination in the fight against terrorists and pirates. His Iranian counterpart, Javad Zarif, stressed that the drills would not be aimed at third parties.

Related Topics

India Iran Russia China January October December

Recent Stories

UK’s 92-year old cricketer, MCC members reminds ..

4 minutes ago

Young United talent gives Solskjaer food for thoug ..

5 minutes ago

Scientists from 20 countries to meet at COMSATS' w ..

5 minutes ago

IHC constitutes commission upon miserable plight ..

5 minutes ago

Science and Technology budget increased by 600 per ..

5 minutes ago

No Russians Hurt in The Hague Stabbing - Embassy

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.