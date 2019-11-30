Iran, Russia, China to Hold Joint Naval Drills in Indian Ocean in Coming Months - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) Iran, Russia and China will hold joint naval drills in the Indian Ocean within the next two months, Iranian navy chief Hossein Khanzadi told reporters on the sidelines of a military show on Saturday.

"The purpose of the war game is to ensure collective security and help strengthen security in the northern region of the Indian Ocean," he was quoted as saying by the Iranian news agency Tasnim.

He was reported to say that the exercise would take place somewhere between December 22 and January 20, as was agreed last month by representatives of the three countries' navies.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in October that the trilateral war games would improve operational coordination in the fight against terrorists and pirates. His Iranian counterpart, Javad Zarif, stressed that the drills would not be aimed at third parties.