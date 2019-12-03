UrduPoint.com
Iran, Russia, China To Hold Joint Naval Drills On December 27 - Navy Commander

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 11:27 PM

Iranian Navy Commander Rear Adm. Hossein Khanzadi confirmed on Tuesday that Iran, Russia and China would hold a joint naval exercise on December 27

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) Iranian Navy Commander Rear Adm. Hossein Khanzadi confirmed on Tuesday that Iran, Russia and China would hold a joint naval exercise on December 27.

"The joint drills of Iran, China and Russia codenamed Marine Security Belt will be staged on December 27," Khanzadi said, as quoted by the Fars news agency.

The drills are expected to take place in the northern part of the Indian Ocean.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in October that the trilateral war games would improve operational coordination in the fight against terrorists and pirates. His Iranian counterpart, Javad Zarif, stressed that the drills would not be aimed at third parties.

