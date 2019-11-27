Iran, Russia, China to Hold Joint Naval Exercises in Near Future - Iranian Navy Commander

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Iran, Russia and China will hold joint naval exercises in the Indian Ocean in the near future and have already begun preliminary preparations, Iranian Navy Commander Rear Adm. Hossein Khanzadi said in a press conference on Wednesday, as reported by Iranian media.

"In the near future, we will conduct a joint wargame with naval forces of China and Russia in the country's southern waters in the vicinity of the northern Indian Ocean," Khanzadi stated, as quoted by Iran's state-run Mehr news agency.

The commander outlined that preliminary planning for the tripartite military exercises took place last month, and that the naval forces of their respective countries were currently preparing for the joint drills.

At the same time, the commander also revealed plans for the manufacture of a new class of destroyer for the Iranian navy. Khanzadi stated that the new vessel, bearing the name Negin, will weigh over 5,000 tonnes and significantly bolster Iran's defense potential, the media outlet reported.

In September, Iranian military officials first announced that Iran, Russia and China were planning to hold joint drills. The Iran Press news agency cited Gen. Ghadir Nezami Pour, the head of international affairs and defense diplomacy of Iran's General Staff of the Armed Forces, who stated that joint military exercises had the goal of increasing convergence between the three parties.