UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran, Russia, China To Hold Joint Naval Exercises In Near Future - Iranian Navy Commander

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 9 seconds ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 04:25 PM

Iran, Russia, China to Hold Joint Naval Exercises in Near Future - Iranian Navy Commander

Iran, Russia and China will hold joint naval exercises in the Indian Ocean in the near future and have already begun preliminary preparations, Iranian Navy Commander Rear Adm. Hossein Khanzadi said in a press conference on Wednesday, as reported by Iranian media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Iran, Russia and China will hold joint naval exercises in the Indian Ocean in the near future and have already begun preliminary preparations, Iranian Navy Commander Rear Adm. Hossein Khanzadi said in a press conference on Wednesday, as reported by Iranian media.

"In the near future, we will conduct a joint wargame with naval forces of China and Russia in the country's southern waters in the vicinity of the northern Indian Ocean," Khanzadi stated, as quoted by Iran's state-run Mehr news agency.

The commander outlined that preliminary planning for the tripartite military exercises took place last month, and that the naval forces of their respective countries were currently preparing for the joint drills.

At the same time, the commander also revealed plans for the manufacture of a new class of destroyer for the Iranian navy. Khanzadi stated that the new vessel, bearing the name Negin, will weigh over 5,000 tonnes and significantly bolster Iran's defense potential, the media outlet reported.

In September, Iranian military officials first announced that Iran, Russia and China were planning to hold joint drills. The Iran Press news agency cited Gen. Ghadir Nezami Pour, the head of international affairs and defense diplomacy of Iran's General Staff of the Armed Forces, who stated that joint military exercises had the goal of increasing convergence between the three parties.

Related Topics

India Iran Russia China Same September Media

Recent Stories

NUST retains top position in Pakistani HEIs; ascen ..

11 minutes ago

UAE-Saudi working together towards a &#039;bright ..

25 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree inviting SCC to ..

25 minutes ago

Plan afoot to allow duty-free import of one hybrid ..

5 minutes ago

MSF Calls on EU to Break Deal With Turkey, Boost M ..

5 minutes ago

Present situation in IOK getting worst: Minister f ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.