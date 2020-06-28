UrduPoint.com
Iran, Russia Committed To Strengthening Cultural Ties - State Media

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 05:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2020) Abouzar Ebrahimi Torkaman, the director of Tehran-based Islamic Culture and Relations Organization and Russian Ambassador in Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan discussed the cultural ties between the two countries that are being continuously promoted by both sides, the state-run IRNA news agency reported on Sunday.

According to the media outlet, Dzhagaryan and Torkaman confirmed their countries' commitment to boosting cooperation in the framework of cultural agreements.

The Iranian official noted that Tehran was ready to proceed to create a joint committee on cultural cooperation.

The Russian ambassador, in turn, confirmed Moscow's commitment to promoting cultural ties with Iran.

