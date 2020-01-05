UrduPoint.com
Iran-Russia Cooperation On Syria Will Not Be Affected By Soleimani's Murder - Tehran

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 05:30 PM

Iran-Russia Cooperation on Syria Will Not Be Affected by Soleimani's Murder - Tehran

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2020) Iran-Russia interaction on crisis in Syria is set to go on unaffected by the recent assassination of Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani in the US airstrike in Iraq, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Sunday.

"We do not think that with the appointment of General Qaani [Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force new commander Esmail Qaani] will create a vacuum in this area," Mousavi said at the briefing, in response to a question from Sputnik.

