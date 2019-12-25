UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran, Russia Could Intensify Athletic Cooperation Following WADA Ban - Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 02:21 PM

Iran, Russia Could Intensify Athletic Cooperation Following WADA Ban - Ambassador

In light of the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) ban of Russia from participating in major sporting events, Moscow could develop its sporting ties with Iran, new Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali has told Sputnik

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) In light of the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) ban of Russia from participating in major sporting events, Moscow could develop its sporting ties with Iran, new Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali has told Sputnik.

Jalali arrived in Moscow on Tuesday, replacing Mehdi Sanaei who has represented Iran in the Russian capital since 2013.

"Yes, the news about the ban on Russia taking part in international [athletic] competitions is regrettable, I am deeply saddened by that news. Answering your question, I can say that Russia and Iran are among the leaders in various athletic disciplines.

As I see it, [the Russia-Iran] cooperation in various areas of sports has to be more close," Jalali said.

On December 9, WADA's Executive Committee unanimously adopted the recommendations of the organization's Compliance Review Committee to suspend Russian athletes from participating in international sporting events, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games, for four years. Only "clean" athletes from Russia will be allowed to compete under neutral status � without the flag or national anthem. In addition, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency was recognized as non-compliant with the global anti-doping code.

Related Topics

World Sports Iran Moscow Russia December Olympics From

Recent Stories

OIC: Comprehensive Plan to Empower Persons with Di ..

9 minutes ago

Quaid-e-Azam's birthday, Christmas celebrated in A ..

53 seconds ago

New Iranian Ambassador to Russia Plans to Increase ..

55 seconds ago

Russia to Solve Nord Stream 2 Problem in Cooperati ..

56 seconds ago

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar felicita ..

58 seconds ago

Trains get late on Christmas, Quaid’s birthday

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.