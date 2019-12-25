Iran, Russia Could Intensify Athletic Cooperation Following WADA Ban - Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) In light of the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) ban of Russia from participating in major sporting events, Moscow could develop its sporting ties with Iran, new Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali has told Sputnik.

Jalali arrived in Moscow on Tuesday, replacing Mehdi Sanaei who has represented Iran in the Russian capital since 2013.

"Yes, the news about the ban on Russia taking part in international [athletic] competitions is regrettable, I am deeply saddened by that news. Answering your question, I can say that Russia and Iran are among the leaders in various athletic disciplines.

As I see it, [the Russia-Iran] cooperation in various areas of sports has to be more close," Jalali said.

On December 9, WADA's Executive Committee unanimously adopted the recommendations of the organization's Compliance Review Committee to suspend Russian athletes from participating in international sporting events, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games, for four years. Only "clean" athletes from Russia will be allowed to compete under neutral status � without the flag or national anthem. In addition, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency was recognized as non-compliant with the global anti-doping code.