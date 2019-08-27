UrduPoint.com
Iran, Russia Discuss Joint Production Of Helicopters At MAKS-2019 Air Show - Official

Iran is interested in working with Russia on joint production of helicopters, the country's deputy defense minister, Abdoklarim Banitarafi, told Sputnik at the MAKS-2019 International Aviation and Space Salon in Russia's Moscow Region, adding that the parties were already discussing options for such cooperation

"Training and transport helicopters will be showcased at the exhibition [MAKS-2019] this year.

We are making good progress in the area of helicopters [production], and now we are trying to work together with Russia," Banitarafi, who is also the head of the Iran Aviation Industries Organization, said.

According to the defense minister, Iran and Russia are now discussing the possibilities of such cooperation.

The MAKS-2019 has opened on Tuesday and will run through Sunday. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

