Iran, Russia Discuss Ways to Implement Project at Fordow Nuclear Facility - OAEI

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Iran is discussing with Russia the way to resolve the problems encountered during the implementation of a project at the controversial Fordow nuclear facility, Behrouz Kamalvandi, a spokesman for Iran's Atomic Energy Organization (OAEI), said Thursday.

Russia's TVEL nuclear fuel company, a subsidiary of Rosatom nuclear corporation, said earlier in the day that it had suspended a project to repurpose activities at Iran's Fordow nuclear plant due to the start of uranium enrichment at the facility.

"Negotiations are underway on how to implement this project in such a way that technical difficulties are eliminated," Kamalvandi told Fars news agency.

TVEL specialists, in accordance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), have been working on the project to modify two cascades of gas centrifuges at the Fordow plant to enable production of stable (non-radioactive) tellurium and xenon isotopes for medical purposes since 2017.