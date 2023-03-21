Iran, Russia Interested in Tehran Becoming Economic Hub - Economy Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Iran and Russia are interested in Tehran becoming a strategic economic hub, the sides have reached a consensus, Iranian Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Ehsan Khandouzi said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Although the United States is not interested in Iran becoming a strategic economic hub, Iran and Russia have reached full consensus on this issue," Khandouzi said.