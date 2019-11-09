UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran, Russia May Conclude Agreement On Stable Isotopes Within 1-2 Months - AEOI Spokesman

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 04:40 PM

Iran, Russia May Conclude Agreement on Stable Isotopes Within 1-2 Months - AEOI Spokesman

Tehran and Moscow might conclude an agreement on the production of stable (non-radioactive) isotopes within one to two months, the spokesman for Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Behrouz Kamalvandi, said on Saturday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) Tehran and Moscow might conclude an agreement on the production of stable (non-radioactive) isotopes within one to two months, the spokesman for Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Behrouz Kamalvandi, said on Saturday.

Stable isotopes are unsuitable for building nuclear weapons and are used for scientific research in industry.

"This project [for the production of stable isotopes] involves three stages. At the moment, two of them are almost completed. Now we are in the process of preparing an agreement on this work," Kamalvandi said, as broadcast by Iranian state television.

According to the official, Iran will proceed to launch cascades of centrifuges for the production of stable isotopes in the third stage.

"A group of Russian experts was here last week. We'll probably conclude a contract related to this within one to two months," Kamalvandi added, noting that Iran intended to continue cooperation with Russia in the field of stable isotopes, although it could do without it.

Under the nuclear deal, Russia is helping Iran modify cascades of centrifuges at the Fordow facility to produce stable isotopes.

Related Topics

Iran Moscow Russia Nuclear Tehran TV Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

Merkel urges Europe to defend democracy, freedom

6 minutes ago

Artificial Jewellary exports dip to 0.959m

8 minutes ago

Iran Should Respect IAEA Inspectors' Privileges, I ..

8 minutes ago

Modi politics is politics of hatred: FM

9 minutes ago

Anti-Narcotics court rejects bail plea of Rana San ..

9 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif thinks shroud has pockets: Sheikh Ras ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.