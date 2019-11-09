Iran, Russia May Conclude Agreement on Stable Isotopes Within 1-2 Months - AEOI Spokesman

Tehran and Moscow might conclude an agreement on the production of stable (non-radioactive) isotopes within one to two months, the spokesman for Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Behrouz Kamalvandi, said on Saturday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) Tehran and Moscow might conclude an agreement on the production of stable (non-radioactive) isotopes within one to two months, the spokesman for Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Behrouz Kamalvandi, said on Saturday.

Stable isotopes are unsuitable for building nuclear weapons and are used for scientific research in industry.

"This project [for the production of stable isotopes] involves three stages. At the moment, two of them are almost completed. Now we are in the process of preparing an agreement on this work," Kamalvandi said, as broadcast by Iranian state television.

According to the official, Iran will proceed to launch cascades of centrifuges for the production of stable isotopes in the third stage.

"A group of Russian experts was here last week. We'll probably conclude a contract related to this within one to two months," Kamalvandi added, noting that Iran intended to continue cooperation with Russia in the field of stable isotopes, although it could do without it.

Under the nuclear deal, Russia is helping Iran modify cascades of centrifuges at the Fordow facility to produce stable isotopes.