UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran-Russia Military Cooperation Grows Constantly - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 04:50 PM

Iran-Russia Military Cooperation Grows Constantly - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) Military cooperation between Tehran and Moscow is accelerating "day by day" and should reach a new level, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said on Saturday.

Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami is expected to visit Russia late on Saturday to attend the sixth international defense industry forum Army-2020 and hold a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

"Defense Minister Amir Hatami will arrive in Moscow today. He will hold important meetings with Russian high-ranking military officials, including the minister of defense," Jalali said on Telegram.

The ambassador noted that by voting against the US-proposed resolution aimed at extending the arms embargo against Iran, Moscow showed that it opposition to the "illegal actions and baseless efforts of the United States."

"The cooperation of Iran and Russia related to defense and military issues is gaining momentum day by day. A new chapter of cooperation between Iran and Russia in the military-technical sphere is on the way," the diplomat added.

Related Topics

Resolution Iran Moscow Russia Visit Tehran United States Industry Opposition

Recent Stories

Javed Miandad applogizes to PM Imran Khan, cricket ..

3 minutes ago

Al-Azizia reference: IHC admits for hearing an app ..

43 minutes ago

LCCI Acting President Ali Hussam Asghar asks rich ..

51 minutes ago

Adhering to COVID-19 precautionary measures a nati ..

1 hour ago

Opposition cannot cause any damage to PM Imran Kha ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority launches ‘Ch ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.