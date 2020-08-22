Iran-Russia Military Cooperation Grows Constantly - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) Military cooperation between Tehran and Moscow is accelerating "day by day" and should reach a new level, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said on Saturday.

Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami is expected to visit Russia late on Saturday to attend the sixth international defense industry forum Army-2020 and hold a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

"Defense Minister Amir Hatami will arrive in Moscow today. He will hold important meetings with Russian high-ranking military officials, including the minister of defense," Jalali said on Telegram.

The ambassador noted that by voting against the US-proposed resolution aimed at extending the arms embargo against Iran, Moscow showed that it opposition to the "illegal actions and baseless efforts of the United States."

"The cooperation of Iran and Russia related to defense and military issues is gaining momentum day by day. A new chapter of cooperation between Iran and Russia in the military-technical sphere is on the way," the diplomat added.