Iran-Russia Naval Drills in Indian Ocean to Begin on Tuesday - Iranian Military

(@FahadShabbir)

The joint exercise between Iranian and Russian naval forces will begin in the northern part of the Indian Ocean on Tuesday, Iran's regular army said on Monday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) The joint exercise between Iranian and Russian naval forces will begin in the northern part of the Indian Ocean on Tuesday, Iran's regular army said on Monday.

"The Iran-Russia maneuvers dubbed 'Maritime Safety Belt' will begin tomorrow in the northern part of the Indian Ocean," the army's press service said.

The drills are aimed at enhancing the security in the northern segment of the Indian Ocean and expanding bilateral cooperation. Last week, Russian Ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan told Sputnik that the exercise would train the bilateral naval coordination for search and rescue operations and the safety of navigation, among other disciplines.