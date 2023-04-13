UrduPoint.com

Iran, Russia, Pakistan, China Call On Kabul To Lift Restrictions For Women, Minorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Iran, Russia, Pakistan, China Call on Kabul to Lift Restrictions for Women, Minorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) The Foreign Ministers of Iran, Russia, China and Pakistan said a joint statement on Thursday that the Afghan authorities to create an inclusive government and lift restrictions on women and national minorities.

"The ministers called on the Afghan authorities to create an inclusive government with the practical participation of all ethnic groups and political institutions, and to abolish all restrictive measures against women and national minorities," the statement said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Iran Russia China Women All Government

Recent Stories

UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fi ..

UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fitr

50 seconds ago
 UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;Fir ..

UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;First Class Medal of Independence ..

56 seconds ago
 COP28 President-designate emphasises need to refor ..

COP28 President-designate emphasises need to reform international financial inst ..

1 minute ago
 Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club launches Swim for Life 202 ..

Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club launches Swim for Life 2023 League

1 hour ago
 Implementation of economic emergency is not inappr ..

Implementation of economic emergency is not inappropriate in any case for the st ..

2 hours ago
 Eid al-Fitr holiday for federal government begins ..

Eid al-Fitr holiday for federal government begins 29th Ramadan

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.