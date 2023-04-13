Iran, Russia, Pakistan, China Call on Kabul to Lift Restrictions for Women, Minorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) The Foreign Ministers of Iran, Russia, China and Pakistan said a joint statement on Thursday that the Afghan authorities to create an inclusive government and lift restrictions on women and national minorities.

"The ministers called on the Afghan authorities to create an inclusive government with the practical participation of all ethnic groups and political institutions, and to abolish all restrictive measures against women and national minorities," the statement said.