Iran, Russia, Pakistan, China Urge US to Take Responsibility for Situation in Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) The United States and its allies should take responsibility for the difficult situation in Afghanistan, as well as lift sanctions and return the assets being frozen abroad, the Foreign Ministers of Iran, Russia, China and Pakistan said a joint statement on Thursday.

The Uzbek city of Samarkand is hosting the fourth meeting of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighboring countries on Thursday.

"The ministers noted that the United States and its allies should take responsibility for the difficult situation now in Afghanistan, immediately lift unilateral sanctions against Afghanistan and return its assets frozen outside the country for the benefit of the Afghan people," the statement of the Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Neighboring Countries of Afghanistan said.

Foreign Ministers of Iran, Russia, China and Pakistan also strongly oppose the restoration of US and allied military bases in and around Afghanistan.