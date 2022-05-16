Iran, Russia Share Similar Views Within OPEC+ Framework - Iranian Ambassador

Tehran and Moscow share very similar views within the OPEC+ alliance, as both nations have the world's largest oil and gas reserves, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said in an interview with Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) Tehran and Moscow share very similar views within the OPEC+ alliance, as both nations have the world's largest oil and gas reserves, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said in an interview with Sputnik on Monday.

"Iran and Russia have the largest oil and gas reserves in the world. The views of the two countries within the OPEC+ alliance are very similar, and both countries had a common opinion on the recent agreements reached within the OPEC+ framework," the ambassador said.

On Saturday, an adviser to Iran's nuclear negotiators, Mohammad Marandi, told Sputnik that Tehran does not intend to compete with Moscow on the oil market in the event of reaching a new nuclear deal within the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with Western countries, adding that the special operation in Ukraine, and the consequent emerging energy crisis prompt Europe clinch an agreement with Iran on the JCPOA.

Negotiations are underway in Vienna to renew the JCPOA and lift Washington's sanctions against Tehran imposed after the United States withdrew from the deal in 2018. The eighth round started on December 27, 2021.