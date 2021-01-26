UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran, Russia Should Keep 'Unanimity' To Salvage JCPOA After US Pullout - Javad Zarif

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 05:12 PM

Iran, Russia Should Keep 'Unanimity' to Salvage JCPOA After US Pullout - javad Zarif

Iran and Russia should carry on with their joint efforts to keep the 2015 nuclear deal alive following the US withdrawal, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday at talks with the top Russian diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Iran and Russia should carry on with their joint efforts to keep the 2015 nuclear deal alive following the US withdrawal, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday at talks with the top Russian diplomat.

"I would also like to sincerely thank the Russian Federation for its very constructive and principled stance on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA, commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal]. There is a need to continue our cooperation, our unanimity, in order to save this very important agreement in connection with risks and concerns that have arisen after the US exit from the plan," Zarif said at a meeting with Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

According to the Iranian minister, the two countries cooperate "on a range of issues." He expressed hope that they would conduct an overall review of this cooperation during the talks in Moscow to "determine where we can better expand and develop it in the future."

Ex-US President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the multilateral accord in 2018, reinstating sanctions on Tehran as part of a maximum pressure campaign. His successor, Joe Biden, has expressed readiness to rejoin the deal should Tehran return to full compliance, noting that he will still seek a broader agreement to cover issues like Iran's missile program and alleged malign activities.

Related Topics

Iran Moscow Russia Nuclear Trump Tehran 2015 2018 From Agreement Top

Recent Stories

Colombian defense minister dies of COVID-19

30 seconds ago

Cold,dry weather likely in most parts

32 seconds ago

All available resources being utilized to develop ..

33 seconds ago

Istanbul Airport tops European traffic charts in N ..

35 seconds ago

AIOU academic system being shifted to LMS: VC

37 seconds ago

Trabzonspor vying for Turkish Super Cup

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.