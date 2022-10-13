Iran, Russia Should Prepare Infrastructure for Swap of Energy Resources - Deputy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Iranian Deputy Oil Minister Ahmad Asadzadeh said on Thursday that it is necessary to prepare the infrastructure and ports for swap supplies of energy resources between Russia and Iran.

According to Asadzadeh, the Eurasian Economic Union has a good potential for working in the energy sector, but there is a problem associated with the unpreparedness of the infrastructure.

"For example, if we want swaps and oil trade between Iran and Russia, then there is a problem with our ports, the infrastructure is weak both on the Russian and Iranian sides," Asadzadeh told reporters at the Russian Energy Week.

Weak railway communication is another issue that has to be resolved, Asadzadeh said, adding that the work on the International North-South Transport Corridor needs to be strengthened, as this will reduce transportation costs by about 50%, as well as save time.

Among other improvements needed to better the regional energy infrastructure Asadzadeh mentioned uniform tariffs and the need to deepen of the bottom along the pipelines.