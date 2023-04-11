Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Iran, Russia Sign Memorandums On Civil Aviation Cooperation - Civil Aviation Authority

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2023 | 08:46 PM

Iran, Russia Sign Memorandums on Civil Aviation Cooperation - Civil Aviation Authority

Russian and Iranian civil aviation authorities signed memorandums on Tuesday that aim to bolster cooperation on pilot training and aircraft maintenance, Mohammad Mohammadi Bakhsh, head of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Russian and Iranian civil aviation authorities signed memorandums on Tuesday that aim to bolster cooperation on pilot training and aircraft maintenance, Mohammad Mohammadi Bakhsh, head of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization said.

"Senior officials of Iran and Russia signed bilateral memorandums and agreements on the use of infrastructure for training pilots and aircraft maintenance," Mohammadi Bakhsh was quoted as saying by Iranian news agency ISNA.

Bakhsh came to Moscow last week to discuss deeper cooperation with the Interstate Aviation Committee of the former Soviet republics. Officials talked about how to improve air safety, accident investigation, airworthiness of planes, certification of aircraft and aircraft equipment, spare part production, and crew training.

On Sunday, Russian media reported that the country's flag carrier, Aeroflot, had for the first time sent a plane to Iran for repairs.

Related Topics

Accident Iran Moscow Russia Isna Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters results - 1st upda ..

Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters results - 1st update

10 minutes ago
 Iran Reshuffles 3 Senior Positions in Gov't - Repo ..

Iran Reshuffles 3 Senior Positions in Gov't - Reports

10 minutes ago
 Judge refers plea for removing Imran as party chie ..

Judge refers plea for removing Imran as party chief to LHC CJ

10 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) revises deli ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) revises delimitation schedule for Islamaba ..

16 minutes ago
 Naveed Qamar commits to remove barriers facing bus ..

Naveed Qamar commits to remove barriers facing business community

4 minutes ago
 Justice Isa issues clarification regarding invitat ..

Justice Isa issues clarification regarding invitation to celebrate Golden Jubile ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.