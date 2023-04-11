Iran, Russia Sign Memorandums on Civil Aviation Cooperation - Civil Aviation Authority

Russian and Iranian civil aviation authorities signed memorandums on Tuesday that aim to bolster cooperation on pilot training and aircraft maintenance, Mohammad Mohammadi Bakhsh, head of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Russian and Iranian civil aviation authorities signed memorandums on Tuesday that aim to bolster cooperation on pilot training and aircraft maintenance, Mohammad Mohammadi Bakhsh, head of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization said.

"Senior officials of Iran and Russia signed bilateral memorandums and agreements on the use of infrastructure for training pilots and aircraft maintenance," Mohammadi Bakhsh was quoted as saying by Iranian news agency ISNA.

Bakhsh came to Moscow last week to discuss deeper cooperation with the Interstate Aviation Committee of the former Soviet republics. Officials talked about how to improve air safety, accident investigation, airworthiness of planes, certification of aircraft and aircraft equipment, spare part production, and crew training.

On Sunday, Russian media reported that the country's flag carrier, Aeroflot, had for the first time sent a plane to Iran for repairs.