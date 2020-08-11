UrduPoint.com
Iran, Russia to Launch Permanent Marine Route for Cargo Shipping Next Month - Official

Iran and Russia are expected to launch a permanent cargo shipping route in the Caspian Sea in September to stimulate bilateral trade, Jalil Jalaifar, a member of the joint Chamber of Commerce, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Iran and Russia are expected to launch a permanent cargo shipping route in the Caspian Sea in September to stimulate bilateral trade, Jalil Jalaifar, a member of the joint Chamber of Commerce, said on Tuesday.

According to Jalaifar, as cited by the Tasnim news agency, two cargo vessels will soon begin operating between Russia's port of Astrakhan and two Iranian ports of Caspian and Qazian at Bandar Anzali in the country's north.

The official added that the new marine route allowing cargo ships with refrigerated containers to cross the Caspian Sea would help Iran boost trade with Russia, after years of export shortages due to the lack of container ships.

According to the media outlet, the two countries are expected to hold the 16th session of the Joint Economic Cooperation Commission next month.

