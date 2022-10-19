UrduPoint.com

Iran, Russia To Sign Comprehensive Cooperation Agreement By Year-End - Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Iran, Russia to Sign Comprehensive Cooperation Agreement by Year-End - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Tuesday that Tehran and Moscow will sign a wide-scale bilateral cooperation agreement by the end of 2022.

"This agreement will be signed in Tehran or Moscow before the end of the year," the minister said in the documentary Diplomatic Field, as quoted by the Tasnim Iranian news agency.

The documentary Diplomatic Field, which was broadcast on Iranian national television, focuses on the little-known facts of Iran's foreign policy during the first 13 months of the presidency of Ebrahim Raisi, who heads the 13th government in the history of the Islamic Republic.

