UrduPoint.com

Iran-Russia Trade Delegations Start Talks In Tehran On Monday - Government

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2022 | 05:51 PM

Iran-Russia Trade Delegations Start Talks in Tehran on Monday - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) The negotiations between the trade delegations of Iran and Russia will begin on Monday in Tehran, the spokesman of the Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade Omid Ghalibaf said.

"Representatives of the chambers of industry and commerce of Tehran and all cities of Iran, as well as companies from the high-tech sector will hold talks with the Russian delegation," Ghalibaf was quoted as saying by Iranian news agency IRNA.

The Russian delegation at the talks will consist of 100 people, representing 65 companies, the spokesman said.

Ghalibaf noted that the companies will be representing sectors ranging from food and agriculture, confectionery, water management, equipment and machinery industry, medical equipment industry, glass industry, metallurgy, to telecommunications and radio systems and the energy industry.

Related Topics

Iran Water Russia Agriculture Tehran Commerce All From Industry

Recent Stories

What is Imran Khan's vision about first and new ve ..

What is Imran Khan's vision about first and new vertical city in Pakistan?

14 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid criticises PML-N's "three leaders" f ..

Sheikh Rashid criticises PML-N's "three leaders" for deciding matters in London

34 minutes ago
 'Come all alone and I will deal with you," Dr. Yas ..

'Come all alone and I will deal with you," Dr. Yasmin Rashid responds to Rana Sa ..

47 minutes ago
 Tamil actor commits suicide for trouble in love-li ..

Tamil actor commits suicide for trouble in love-life

1 hour ago
 IHC orders to remove terrorism sections from FIR r ..

IHC orders to remove terrorism sections from FIR registered against Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 Chinese Defence Minister terms Pak-China military ..

Chinese Defence Minister terms Pak-China military cooperation as important pilla ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.