Iran-Russia Trade Delegations Start Talks in Tehran on Monday - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) The negotiations between the trade delegations of Iran and Russia will begin on Monday in Tehran, the spokesman of the Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade Omid Ghalibaf said.

"Representatives of the chambers of industry and commerce of Tehran and all cities of Iran, as well as companies from the high-tech sector will hold talks with the Russian delegation," Ghalibaf was quoted as saying by Iranian news agency IRNA.

The Russian delegation at the talks will consist of 100 people, representing 65 companies, the spokesman said.

Ghalibaf noted that the companies will be representing sectors ranging from food and agriculture, confectionery, water management, equipment and machinery industry, medical equipment industry, glass industry, metallurgy, to telecommunications and radio systems and the energy industry.