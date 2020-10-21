Iran-Russia-Turkey Deal to End Karabakh War Adds to Minsk Group Efforts - Tehran

A tripartite regional initiative developed by Iran, Turkey and Russia, which is aimed at resolving the ongoing armed conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, complements the efforts of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Minsk group, a spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Saeed Khatibzadeh, told Sputnik in an exclusive interview

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) A tripartite regional initiative developed by Iran, Turkey and Russia, which is aimed at resolving the ongoing armed conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, complements the efforts of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Minsk group, a spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Saeed Khatibzadeh, told Sputnik in an exclusive interview.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said last week that his country has proposed the truce initiative in cooperation with Moscow and Ankara, noting that Tehran stands ready to contribute to lasting peace and a sustainable solution to the conflict in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh Republic.

"The tripartite Tehran-proposed framework between Iran, Russia and Turkey for resolving the Armenia-Azerbaijan crisis complements the efforts of the Minsk Group," Khatibzadeh said.

The spokesman highlighted that permanent peace in Karabakh can only be reached through comprehensive negotiations.