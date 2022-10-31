UrduPoint.com

Iran Sanctions 10 US Individuals, 4 Organizations, Including CIA, US National Guard

Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2022 | 11:52 PM

Iran imposed sanctions on 10 US individuals and four entities, including the CIA and the National Guard, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) Iran imposed sanctions on 10 US individuals and four entities, including the CIA and the National Guard, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Sanctioned individuals include US Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo and CENTCOM chief Gen. Michael Kurilla.

