Iran Sanctions 10 US Individuals, 4 Organizations, Including CIA, US National Guard

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) Iran imposed sanctions on 10 US individuals and four entities, including the CIA and the National Guard, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Sanctioned individuals include US Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo and CENTCOM chief Gen. Michael Kurilla.