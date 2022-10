Iran Sanctions 10 US Individuals, 4 Organizations, Including CIA, US National Gu ..

Putin Says Not Everything Agreed on Karabakh, But These Are Steps Forward

Biden Sends Condolences to Victims of Bridge Collapse in India - White House

No-Confidence Vote Against French Government Fails in Parliament for Second Time

PTI wants disturbance in Pakistan through long march: Minister

Presidents to meet for first time since Colombia, Venezuela severed ties