Iran, Saudi Arabia Agree On Range Of Issues In 'Constructive Dialogue' - Foreign Minister

Iran and Saudi Arabia managed to agree on a number of issues of interest to the region, and Tehran sees the recent talks with Riyadh as "constructive," Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Friday

"The dialogue between Iran and Saudi Arabia is moving in the right direction, and it is necessary to negotiate more ... We have reached agreement with Saudi Arabia on some issues, and we welcome these negotiations ... The talks with Saudi Arabia are in the interest of the region. This is constructive dialogue. Iran and Saudi Arabia are two important countries which play an important role in the stabilization of security in the region," Amirabdollahian told a press conference in Lebanon.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were severed in the beginning of 2016 after attacks on Saudi Arabia's diplomatic missions in Iran, in reaction to the execution of prominent Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr by Riyadh.

On Thursday, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that negotiations between the two nations are of paramount importance and "frankly critical to the stability of the region."

