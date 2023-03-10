UrduPoint.com

Iran, Saudi Arabia Agree To Resume Security, Trade, Investment Cooperation - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Iran, Saudi Arabia Agree to Resume Security, Trade, Investment Cooperation - Statement

Iran and Saudi Arabia have agreed to resume cooperation on security, trade and investment, they said in a joint statement with their mediator China

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) Iran and Saudi Arabia have agreed to resume cooperation on security, trade and investment, they said in a joint statement with their mediator China.

Earlier in the day, media reported that the two had signed an agreement to resume relations, as well as open embassies and representative offices within two months.

According to the statement, Iran and Saudi Arabia, through the mediation of China, signed an agreement to resume diplomatic relations, and it is planned to open embassies within two months.

"The ministers of foreign affairs of both countries shall meet to implement this, arrange for the return of their ambassadors, and discuss means of enhancing bilateral relations. They also agreed to implement the Security Cooperation Agreement between them, which was signed on 22/1/1422 (H), corresponding to 17/4/2001, and the General Agreement for Cooperation in the Fields of Economy, Trade, Investment, Technology, Science, Culture, sports, and Youth, which was signed on 2/2/1419 (H), corresponding to 27/5/1998," the tripartite agreement, published by the Saudi Press Agency, says.

The joint statement was signed after several days of negotiations between the head of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran and his Saudi counterpart in Beijing.

Diplomatic relations between Tehran and Riyadh were severed in 2016 after an attack on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran by protesters against the kingdom's execution of prominent Shiite theologian Nimr al-Nimr, but in recent months the two sides have expressed a desire to resolve differences. In an interview with The Atlantic, released in September, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that relations with Iran should be built as with a neighboring country. However, in connection with the unrest in Iran, the country's authorities began to accuse Saudi Arabia of their involvement and support.

