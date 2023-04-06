Iran, Saudi Arabia Confirm Intention to Restore Diplomatic Relations - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) The foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia have confirmed their intention to restore diplomatic relations between the countries and begin preparations to open diplomatic missions that were closed seven years ago, media reported on Thursday.

The two held a meeting in Beijing earlier in the day.

The talks resulted in a joint statement, confirming the agreement reached on March 10 to restore diplomatic relations between the two countries and begin preparations for the opening of diplomatic missions, Al Ekhbariya tv channel said.

Additionally, the statement said that the states plan to follow the spirit of good neighborliness and not to interfere in the internal affairs of other states.

The sides also agreed to resume official visits and travel of private delegations.