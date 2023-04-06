Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Iran, Saudi Arabia Confirm Intention To Restore Diplomatic Relations - Reports

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Iran, Saudi Arabia Confirm Intention to Restore Diplomatic Relations - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) The foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia have confirmed their intention to restore diplomatic relations between the countries and begin preparations to open diplomatic missions that were closed seven years ago, media reported on Thursday.

The two held a meeting in Beijing earlier in the day.

The talks resulted in a joint statement, confirming the agreement reached on March 10 to restore diplomatic relations between the two countries and begin preparations for the opening of diplomatic missions, Al Ekhbariya tv channel said.

Additionally, the statement said that the states plan to follow the spirit of good neighborliness and not to interfere in the internal affairs of other states.

The sides also agreed to resume official visits and travel of private delegations.

Related Topics

Iran Beijing Saudi Arabia March Media TV Agreement

Recent Stories

On 05 April 2023, Security Forces conducted an Int ..

On 05 April 2023, Security Forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation in g ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th April 2023

3 hours ago
 DEWA wins Great Place to Work Middle East 2023

DEWA wins Great Place to Work Middle East 2023

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler meets Omani Ambassador, receives inv ..

Sharjah Ruler meets Omani Ambassador, receives invitation to visit Oman

9 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Serbia&#039;s Prime ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Serbia&#039;s Prime Minister in Belgrade

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.