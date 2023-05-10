UrduPoint.com

Iran, Saudi Arabia Envisaging Increasing Maritime Trade - Official

A number of expert-level meetings will be held soon on developing maritime trade between Iran and Saudi Arabia, while some bilateral talks on the issue have already taken place, Majid Ali-Nazi, the deputy CEO of Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO), said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) A number of expert-level meetings will be held soon on developing maritime trade between Iran and Saudi Arabia, while some bilateral talks on the issue have already taken place, Majid Ali-Nazi, the deputy CEO of Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO), said on Wednesday.

"We are planning to launch various expert-level meetings with Saudi officials so that a strategic program will be compiled between the two sides in the coming months in line with developing ports and shipping lines," Ali-Nazi was quoted by Iranian news agency Tasnim.

The official noted that the two countries had already held bilateral talks on developing maritime trade, according to the report.

Facilitating maritime trade is a crucial aspect of enhancing ties between Tehran and Riyadh, Ali-Nazi pointed out, adding that joint ventures will be the major avenue for developing investment between the two countries.

Additionally, there are talks underway with Oman and Qatar for investing in Iran, Ali-Nazi reportedly said.

The developments come amid the ongoing rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia, made possible in early March. The two countries, with China's mediation, agreed to resume diplomatic ties that were severed in 2016 after Saudi Arabia's diplomatic missions in Iran were attacked following the execution of Shiite preacher Nimr al-Nimr.

The agreement on the restoration of diplomatic relations and preparation for the opening of diplomatic missions was signed by the foreign ministers of both countries at a festive ceremony in April. The deal provides for the resumption of direct flights between the two countries, mutual official visits by top diplomats and security cooperation.

