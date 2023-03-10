UrduPoint.com

Iran, Saudi Arabia Sign Agreement To Resume Relations - Reports

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Iran, Saudi Arabia Sign Agreement to Resume Relations - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) Iran and Saudi Arabia have signed an agreement to resume relations, as well as open embassies and representative offices within two months, media reported on Friday.

The deal was signed after several days of negotiations between the head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council and his Saudi counterpart in Beijing, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported.

The foreign ministers of the two countries are now going to hold a bilateral meeting to discuss the implementation of the agreement, the report said.

Relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia soured in January 2016 following Riyadh's decision to execute Shia cleric Ayatollah Nimr al-Nimr, who questioned the Gulf monarchy's authority. Crowds of Iranians broke into the territory of Saudi Arabia's embassy in Tehran and its consulate in the city of Mashhad. In response, Riyadh severed diplomatic relations with Tehran.

However, in 2022, Saudi Arabia and Iran held several rounds of talks to restore broken relations and find possible ways to resolve differences.

Related Topics

Iran Riyadh Saudi Beijing Mashhad Tehran Saudi Arabia January 2016 Media Agreement

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

4 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

6 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

7 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

7 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.