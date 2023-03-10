Iran, Saudi Arabia Sign Agreement to Resume Relations - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) Iran and Saudi Arabia have signed an agreement to resume relations, as well as open embassies and representative offices within two months, media reported on Friday.

The deal was signed after several days of negotiations between the head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council and his Saudi counterpart in Beijing, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported.

The foreign ministers of the two countries are now going to hold a bilateral meeting to discuss the implementation of the agreement, the report said.

Relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia soured in January 2016 following Riyadh's decision to execute Shia cleric Ayatollah Nimr al-Nimr, who questioned the Gulf monarchy's authority. Crowds of Iranians broke into the territory of Saudi Arabia's embassy in Tehran and its consulate in the city of Mashhad. In response, Riyadh severed diplomatic relations with Tehran.

However, in 2022, Saudi Arabia and Iran held several rounds of talks to restore broken relations and find possible ways to resolve differences.