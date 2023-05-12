UrduPoint.com

Iran, Saudi Arabia To Expand Trade, Investment Cooperation - Iranian Economy Minister

Iran, Saudi Arabia to Expand Trade, Investment Cooperation - Iranian Economy Minister

The agreement on the resumption of diplomatic relations signed by Tehran and Riyadh will allow the sides to expand their trade and investment cooperation, Iranian Economy Minister Ehsan Khandouzi said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) The agreement on the resumption of diplomatic relations signed by Tehran and Riyadh will allow the sides to expand their trade and investment cooperation, Iranian Economy Minister Ehsan Khandouzi said on Friday.

"Iran has achieved great success in the past year and a half and we expect ... increased economic, trade and investment interaction with the neighboring countries ...The agreement reached by Iran and Saudi Arabia through the mediation of friendly countries will expand trade and investment opportunities between the two countries," Khandouzi told the Al-Sharq news agency, as quoted by the Iranian government's Telegram channel.

On Thursday, Khandouzi arrived in Saudi Arabia on the first trip by an Iranian cabinet member to the country since the resumption of diplomatic relations between the two states. He is expected to meet with several Saudi officials, as well as take part in a sitting of the Islamic Development Bank.

The Islamic Development Bank is an international financial organization that provides funding for Sharia-compliant economic and social development projects in member-states. Currently, it has 57 members, with Saudi Arabia being the largest.

In early March, Iran and Saudi Arabia, with China's mediation, agreed to resume their diplomatic relations, which that were severed in 2016 after Saudi Arabia's diplomatic missions in Iran were attacked following the execution of Shiite preacher Nimr al-Nimr. The agreement on the restoration of diplomatic ties and preparation for the opening of diplomatic missions was signed by the foreign ministers of the two countries at a festive ceremony in April. The deal provides, in particular, for the resumption of direct flights between the two countries, mutual visits by top diplomats and security cooperation.

